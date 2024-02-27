Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

Parts of Madhya Pradesh Could Witness Rain & Thunderstorm, MeT Department Predicts

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that some parts of Madhya Pradesh are likely to experience rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms.

Digital Desk
Madhya Pradesh To Expect Rain And Thunderstorm In Some Parts
Madhya Pradesh To Expect Rain And Thunderstorm In Some Parts | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bhopal: Parts of Madhya Pradesh are likely to experience rain, thunderstorms and hailstorms, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a weather update on Tuesday, adding that these weather events will likely occur due to trough line formation from Chhattisgarh to Karnataka, covering North Tamil Nadu and North Kerala. 

Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat are among parts of the state expected to witness rain, thunderstorms and hailstorms. Additionally, the weather department has also predicted rain in the districts of Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, and Khandwa. 

Advertisement

The maximum temperature in Bhopal was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, which is 3.2 degrees less than the average. The minimum temperature, however, was recorded at 14.5 degrees. According to Met officials, the temperature will see a slight drop for the next few days. Sheopur Kalan, Morena, Gwalior, and Bhind districts are likely to see light thunderstorms in the afternoon hours. 

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Miz

Miz left stranded

26 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

an hour ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

2 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

3 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

3 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

3 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

3 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

3 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

3 hours ago
Jennifer

Jennifer's Workout Video

3 hours ago
Vidyut

Vidyut Greets His Fans

3 hours ago
Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

3 hours ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

5 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

21 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chhattisgarh: 2 Killed in Landslide at Iron Ore Mine

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas Takes A Break From Acting, Temporarily Relocates To London?

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  3. 6 Congress MLAs From Himachal Taken To Haryana: CM Sukhu

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. Former Supreme Court Judge AM Khanwilkar Appointed as Lokpal Chairperson

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Techie Dies, Colleagues Injured As Car Overturns on Rough Patch in Noida

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo