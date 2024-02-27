Advertisement

Bhopal: Parts of Madhya Pradesh are likely to experience rain, thunderstorms and hailstorms, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a weather update on Tuesday, adding that these weather events will likely occur due to trough line formation from Chhattisgarh to Karnataka, covering North Tamil Nadu and North Kerala.

Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat are among parts of the state expected to witness rain, thunderstorms and hailstorms. Additionally, the weather department has also predicted rain in the districts of Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, and Khandwa.

Advertisement

Severe thunderstorm accompanied with lighting, gusty wind (50-70 Kmph) & Hailstorm very likely over Khargone, Shajapur, Shore, Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Jabalpur, Umaria,Shahdol, Anuppur & Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh during next 2 hours.@moesgoi @ndmaindia — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 27, 2024

The maximum temperature in Bhopal was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, which is 3.2 degrees less than the average. The minimum temperature, however, was recorded at 14.5 degrees. According to Met officials, the temperature will see a slight drop for the next few days. Sheopur Kalan, Morena, Gwalior, and Bhind districts are likely to see light thunderstorms in the afternoon hours.