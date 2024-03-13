Updated March 13th, 2024 at 17:11 IST
Parts of Noida, Delhi-NCR Receive Light Rain, More Showers Expected in Next 2-3 Hours
A spell of light to moderate rain is expected to occur at some places in Delhi-NCR, Noida over the next 2-3 hours.
Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Parts of Noida, Delhi-NCR Receive Light Drizzle, More Showers Expected in Next 2-3 Hours | Image:Republic
New Delhi: Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) including Noida received light rain on Wednesday evening. The latest forecast from Skymet predicts more showers through the day.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
Published March 13th, 2024 at 17:08 IST
