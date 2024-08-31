Published 17:52 IST, August 31st 2024
Party Feels Mukesh Should Be Removed From Film Policy-Making Committee: CPI State Secretary Govindan
Multiple FIRs have been filed against prominent Malayalam film personalities amid sexual harassment allegations revealed in the Justice K Hema Committee report.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
CPI(M) Urges Removal of Mukesh from Film Policy Committee, Says State Secretary Govindan | Image: X/@GovindanMaster
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:52 IST, August 31st 2024