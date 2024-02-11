Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 11th, 2024 at 19:26 IST

‘Party of Atheists’: Expelled Leader Acharya Pramod Questions Congress' Stance on Religion

Acharya Pramod Krishnam questioned whether mentioning Lord Ram's name or participating in the inauguration of the Ram Mandir constituted “sins.”

Isha Bhandari
‘Party of Atheists’: Expelled Leader Acharya Pramod Questions Cong’s Stance on Religion
‘Party of Atheists’: Expelled Leader Acharya Pramod Questions Cong’s Stance on Religion | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Acharya Pramod Krishnam, expelled Congress leader, known for his outspoken views on religious and national matters, on Sunday expressed his bewilderment at being ousted from the party. While speaking exclusively with Republic TV, the spiritual leader raised serious concerns around the Congress’ stance on religion and patriotism, while also questioning whether taking Lord Ram's name and(or) participating in the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir constituted “sins.”

Acharya Pramod Krishnam challenges rationale behind his expulsion

"Is taking Ram's name a sin? Going to Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha a sin? Is talking about Sanatan Dharma, a sin? Meeting with the country's PM is a crime? Meeting with Uttar Pradesh's CM is a crime?" he queried, challenging the rationale behind his expulsion.

He further criticized the Congress party for what he perceived as an excessive animosity towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that criticizing policies is acceptable but harboring hatred towards the leader or the nation is unwarranted.

"Ram aur Rashtra se samjhauta nahi ho sakta,” he pondered, emphasizing the importance of reconciling religious and national sentiments.

Congress influenced by Atheism: Acharya Pramod 

Accusing the Congress of being influenced by atheism, Acharya claimed that the party despised references to Lord Ram, Sanatan Dharma, and symbols of Hinduism, including his own name and Tilak.

Expressing gratitude towards the leaders who expelled him, Acharya hinted at a potential shift in his political allegiance but left the decision to a higher power.

"Where will I go? What will I do? God will decide this. My fate will decide this, not me," he remarked.

Acharya Pramod’s hindi proverb for Congress 

In a parting message to the Congress party, Acharya remained stoic, quoting a Hindi proverb to convey his resilience: “Mujhe iska gham nahi hai, ki kisne mujhe sataya hai. Sheesha nahi, sagar nahi, mandir sa ek dil dhaya hai.

Can Acharya Join BJP?

As speculation mounts over Acharya's future political affiliations, the possibility of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerges. However, Acharya remains cryptic about his intentions, leaving the decision to "fate.”

Published February 11th, 2024 at 18:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

