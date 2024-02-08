English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 22:04 IST

Passenger Complains of Poor Food Quality on Vande Bharat. Here's What Railways Said

In a post on X, user Akash Keshari (@akash24188) shared a video of passengers asking the train staff to take the food back.

Manisha Roy
Passenger Complains of Poor Food Quality on Vande Bharat. Railways responds
The video clips posted by Keshari on January 6 has now gone viral | Image:X/@akash24188
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: A video has emerged on social media platform X wherein passengers onboard a Vande Bharat Express train were seen complaining over the food being served to them during their journey. The passengers travelling on New Delhi-Varanasi train alleged that the food was stale and had a foul smell.

In a post on X, user Akash Keshari (@akash24188) shared a video of passengers asking the train staff to take the food back. Some of them even left the food untouched.

Keshari tweeted, “Hi sir I am in journey with 22416 from NDLS to BSB. Food that was served now is smelling and very dirty food quality. Kindly refund my all the money.. These vendor are spoiling the brand name of Vande Bharat express.”

The video clips posted by Keshari on January 6 went viral, prompting RailwaySeva to respond on the same.

The Railways Seva assured the Vande Bharat passenger that the complaint had been officially registered on RailMadad. 

"Your complaint has been registered on RailMadad and complaint no. has been sent through SMS on your mobile no.," the railway officials wrote. They also urged Mr Keshari to share his PNR and mobile number, through Direct Message (DM), for further assistance.

The post also caught the attention of Indian Railways. The IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) offered apologies for passengers' unpleasant experience.

The IRCTC tweeted, “Sir, our sincere apologies for the unsatisfactory experience you had. The matter is viewed seriously. A suitable penalty has been imposed on the service provider. Further the service provider staff responsible have been disengaged and the licensee has been suitably instructed. The monitoring of the on-board services has been further strengthened.”

The IRCTC informed that a fine has been imposed on the service provider and that the monitoring of the on-board services has been further strengthened.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 22:02 IST

