Hyderabad: A man under influence of ‘Bhaang (Cannabis)’ allegedly attempted to open the door of Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight mid-air, just before the flight was about to land at the Hyderabad Airport. The shocking incident came to fore on Friday, during which the flight crew members and a few fellow passengers somehow managed to grab hold of the man and stopped him from opening the flight’s door.

Later, the 29-year-old passenger was arrested by airport security, after the flight landed at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). Further legal action is being taken against the man on a complaint filed by the airline staff.

Accused passenger suffering from health issue, says police

According to the police, the passenger had allegedly consumed cannabis before boarding the flight and under its influence, also argued with the airline staff minutes before the flight was to land at the airport.

Reports suggest that the incident occurred on May 21 on an IndiGo flight from Indore to Hyderabad, but came to light on Friday. The accused has been identified as Anil Patil, a resident of Chandragirinagar in Gajularamaram. He had reportedly gone to Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh with his friends.

As per information, when the flight departed from Indore, the crew noticed the man’s unusual behavior and relocated him to a different seat. After a while, he insisted on sitting next to his two friends, with whom he had traveled to Indore on a pilgrimage. On this, the accused man even allegedly misbehaved with a passenger.

The airline crew, in their complaint, stated that the man moved in the aisle without reason despite being warned, when the flight was in the air. As the flight was about to land, he allegedly went to the door and attempted to open, before being caught.

On witnessing this, the airline staff and some co-passengers soon rushed to the door and stopped him from opening the door.

The police official at the RGI Airport police station stated that during the preliminary inquiry, it was found that accused Patil is reportedly suffering from health issues, considering which the man was later granted bail.

