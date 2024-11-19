Published 14:15 IST, November 19th 2024
Passenger with Fake Passport Arrested at Indore airport
A passenger who travelled to Madhya Pradesh's Indore from Sharjah was arrested for alleged possession of a fake Indian passport.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
MP: Passenger arrested with fake passport at Indore airport | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
14:15 IST, November 19th 2024