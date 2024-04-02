Advertisement

New Delhi: The passengers can now exit from an aircraft through an airport departure gate in case there is a significant delay in flight operations after boarding, according to the new guidelines issued by the aviation security watchdog Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

The latest directive from the BCAS comes amid reports of rising instances of congestion and flight delays, leading to passengers getting stuck in aircraft for long hours after boarding. According to reports, the guidelines were issued to airlines and airport operators on March 30 and are now in force.

The move is aimed at reducing the instances of passengers getting stuck inside an aircraft for long hours after boarding. "Airport operators have to make arrangements for the infrastructure, including for screening, for implementing the guidelines," news agency PTI quoted BCAS Director General Zulfiquar Hasan as saying. Hasan added that a decision on deboarding the passengers will be taken by airlines and security agencies concerned.

A surge in domestic air traffic has been witnessed and around 3,500 flights take-off every day. Earlier, Hasan had said congestion at airports is "unwelcome" and that the agency has developed optimum standards and tools to tackle the issue.

The aviation security watchdog will also put in place smart security lanes as part of efforts to ensure better experience for passengers at the airports.

(With PTI inputs)

