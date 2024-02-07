Passengers on Ayodhya Flight Sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram,' Video Goes Viral | Watch

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a viral video that emerged on social media, the passengers onboard Mumbai to Ayodhya flight stayed upbeat by singing devotional bhajans dedicated to Lord Ram.

Amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, the devotees of Ram Lalla were heard singing ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ during their impending trip to Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

Recently, another video showcasing passengers on an IndiGo flight singing Ram Aayenge went viral on Instagram. The clip was shared by MyGov, Government of India's official page.

Ram Mandir Inauguration: 1 Day to Go

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' while a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals.

Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony. The religious proceedings will commence at 12:20 pm and are expected to conclude by 1 pm on the same day.

In honor of this event, central government offices and various institutions across the country will observe a half-day holiday.