English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Patent, Copyright Act Well-Equipped to Protect AI-Generated Works: MoS Som Parkash Informs Parl

There is no proposal to create separate IPRs or amend the law pertaining to copyright or patent in the context of Al-generated contents, Parliament was told.

Digital Desk
artificial intelligence
Image for representational purposes only. | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: There is no proposal to create separate IPRS or amend the law pertaining to copyright or patent in the context of Al-generated contents, Parliament was informed on Friday.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said the current legal framework under the patent and copyright act is well-equipped to protect Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated works and related innovations.

Advertisement

Congress MPs Rajani Ashokrao Patil and Ranjeet Ranjan had asked whether the government intends to amend Copyright Act, 1957 to update copyright laws to encompass Al-generated content. 

They also sought views on whether the government has taken any measures to address issues raised by creative writers and artists in their lawsuits against Al-powered large language models, particularly those related to source of training, systematic theft, moral rights violation, endangering livelihoods and royalty payment.

Advertisement

"Presently, there is no proposal to create any separate rights or amend the law in the context of Al- generated content," Parkash said.

Intellectual Property Rights (IPRS), including copyright provide exclusive rights to the right owner who are legal persons for a set duration.

Advertisement

These rights allow for the work or creation or innovation to be protected and enable collection of royalties through licensing.

He said that India being a member of all major international conventions and agreements for the protection of IPRs grants adequate protection of rights for works created by legal persons through copyright law and protects inventions through the patent system.

Advertisement

"Therefore, there is no requirement to create a separate category of rights for Al and related innovations in the Indian IPR regime. While Al and related innovations is an evolving stream of technology, the current legal framework under the patent and copyright act is well-equipped to protect Al-generated works and related innovations," he added.

The minister also said that the exclusive economic rights of a copyright owner such as the right of reproduction, translation, adaptation granted by the Copyright Act, 1957 obligates the user of generative Al to obtain permission to use their works for commercial purposes.

Advertisement

"Since IPRs are private rights, these are enforced by the individual rights holders. Adequate and effective civil measures and criminal remedies are prescribed under the copyright law against any act of infringement or unauthorized use of works, including digital circumvention," he said. (With inputs from PTI) 



 

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

5 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

21 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

21 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chennai Open: Sumit Nagal sets up title clash against Italy's Luca Nardi

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. 'Top-class': Mumbai Open finalist Hunter on her maiden stint in India

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  3. Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Falls Prey To Cybercrime Incident

    Entertainment27 minutes ago

  4. Rugby India to launch Rugby Premier League

    Sports 32 minutes ago

  5. BREAKING: Baba Siddique Joins NCP After Ditching Congress in Maharashtra

    Lok Sabha Elections36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement