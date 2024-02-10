Patent, Copyright Act Well-Equipped to Protect AI-Generated Works: MoS Som Parkash Informs Parl

Advertisement

New Delhi: There is no proposal to create separate IPRS or amend the law pertaining to copyright or patent in the context of Al-generated contents, Parliament was informed on Friday.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said the current legal framework under the patent and copyright act is well-equipped to protect Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated works and related innovations.

Advertisement

Congress MPs Rajani Ashokrao Patil and Ranjeet Ranjan had asked whether the government intends to amend Copyright Act, 1957 to update copyright laws to encompass Al-generated content.

They also sought views on whether the government has taken any measures to address issues raised by creative writers and artists in their lawsuits against Al-powered large language models, particularly those related to source of training, systematic theft, moral rights violation, endangering livelihoods and royalty payment.

Advertisement

"Presently, there is no proposal to create any separate rights or amend the law in the context of Al- generated content," Parkash said.

Intellectual Property Rights (IPRS), including copyright provide exclusive rights to the right owner who are legal persons for a set duration.

Advertisement

These rights allow for the work or creation or innovation to be protected and enable collection of royalties through licensing.

He said that India being a member of all major international conventions and agreements for the protection of IPRs grants adequate protection of rights for works created by legal persons through copyright law and protects inventions through the patent system.

Advertisement

"Therefore, there is no requirement to create a separate category of rights for Al and related innovations in the Indian IPR regime. While Al and related innovations is an evolving stream of technology, the current legal framework under the patent and copyright act is well-equipped to protect Al-generated works and related innovations," he added.

The minister also said that the exclusive economic rights of a copyright owner such as the right of reproduction, translation, adaptation granted by the Copyright Act, 1957 obligates the user of generative Al to obtain permission to use their works for commercial purposes.

Advertisement

"Since IPRs are private rights, these are enforced by the individual rights holders. Adequate and effective civil measures and criminal remedies are prescribed under the copyright law against any act of infringement or unauthorized use of works, including digital circumvention," he said. (With inputs from PTI)





