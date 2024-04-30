‘Pathetic’: Man Says He Was Not Given Water on Train, Railways Responds | WATCH

‘Pathetic’: Man Says He Was Not Given Water on Train, Railways Responds | Image:X

New Delhi: A viral video documenting a passenger's struggle to access drinking water on a train has reignited discussions about the challenges faced by travelers. Abhinav Singh, a passenger onboard a train on April 28, took to social media to share his ordeal.

In a video posted online, Singh can be seen pleading with a railway employee for bottled water, only to be turned away initially. The situation escalated as Singh and other passengers engaged in a heated argument before finally receiving water.

Struggle for water in Indian railway is for real. I was not alone 5 more people wanted water.

I was about to break the door fir ek ne bottle laake diya!!

Pathetic @IRCTCofficial pic.twitter.com/1D8IWp4wy3 — Abhinav Singh (@ProteinEnforcer)

Singh's post garnered widespread attention online, prompting responses from both concerned citizens and official railway accounts.

Indian Railways responds

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation expressed regret over Singh's experience and requested further details to address the issue. Rail Samachar Bureau also apologized for the inconvenience and assured that Singh's complaint would be investigated.

Netizens react

Online reactions to Singh's post highlighted the frustration felt by many passengers. Some users criticized the apparent lack of accountability and questioned why basic necessities like water were not readily available.

Others suggested solutions such as bringing personal water bottles or advocating for improved access to water on trains while minimizing plastic usage.

“Really bad behaviour and I also lost my ₹ 10 when the guy told me change nahi hai abhi la ke deta hun but disappeared really pathetic,” said a user.

"My recommendation is bring your own bottle or Indian Railways should make it available on payment. This is too much plastic usage," said another.