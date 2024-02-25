English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 20:47 IST

Patient Chants 'Jai Shri Ram' While Watching Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratistha During Awake Brain Surgery

Neurosurgeon Bhavanam Hanuma Srinivasa Reddy performed an awake craniotomy to remove a recurrent glioma from the brain's motor cortex To ensure minimal damage.

Digital Desk
Sri Sai Hospital Conducts Awake Brain Surgery As Patient, Ram Devotee, Watches Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratistha, Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram’
Sri Sai Hospital Conducts Awake Brain Surgery As Patient, Ram Devotee, Watches Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratistha, Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram’ | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Doctors at Sri Sai Hospital in Guntur performed awake brain surgery on a 29-year-old patient who is also a devotee of Lord Ram, and the patient requested to watch the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony during the procedure. 

Neurosurgeon Bhavanam Hanuma Srinivasa Reddy shared that they found a tumour in the brain's motor cortex, considered a very sensitive area. To remove the recurrent glioma without harming the brain or senses, reports said that they opted for an awake craniotomy. 

Advertisement

Dr Reddy added that allowing the patient to watch the ceremony proved beneficial for the surgery's success. Throughout the procedure, the patient continuously chanted, 'Jai Shri Ram.' Following successful surgery, the patient was discharged from the hospital.

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 20:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI off to a cautious start

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Kevin Owens opens up on his WWE tag team title run with Sami Zayn

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  3. LIVE Updates | NGT Asks 53 Cities to Submit Report on Polluting Sources

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Sundeep Kishan Schools Memer Over Inappropriate Questions

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  5. India banking on home advantage for first win in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifier

    Sports 25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo