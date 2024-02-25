Advertisement

New Delhi: Doctors at Sri Sai Hospital in Guntur performed awake brain surgery on a 29-year-old patient who is also a devotee of Lord Ram, and the patient requested to watch the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony during the procedure.

Neurosurgeon Bhavanam Hanuma Srinivasa Reddy shared that they found a tumour in the brain's motor cortex, considered a very sensitive area. To remove the recurrent glioma without harming the brain or senses, reports said that they opted for an awake craniotomy.

Dr Reddy added that allowing the patient to watch the ceremony proved beneficial for the surgery's success. Throughout the procedure, the patient continuously chanted, 'Jai Shri Ram.' Following successful surgery, the patient was discharged from the hospital.