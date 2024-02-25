Updated February 25th, 2024 at 20:47 IST
Patient Chants 'Jai Shri Ram' While Watching Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratistha During Awake Brain Surgery
Neurosurgeon Bhavanam Hanuma Srinivasa Reddy performed an awake craniotomy to remove a recurrent glioma from the brain's motor cortex To ensure minimal damage.
New Delhi: Doctors at Sri Sai Hospital in Guntur performed awake brain surgery on a 29-year-old patient who is also a devotee of Lord Ram, and the patient requested to watch the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony during the procedure.
Neurosurgeon Bhavanam Hanuma Srinivasa Reddy shared that they found a tumour in the brain's motor cortex, considered a very sensitive area. To remove the recurrent glioma without harming the brain or senses, reports said that they opted for an awake craniotomy.
Dr Reddy added that allowing the patient to watch the ceremony proved beneficial for the surgery's success. Throughout the procedure, the patient continuously chanted, 'Jai Shri Ram.' Following successful surgery, the patient was discharged from the hospital.
Published February 25th, 2024 at 20:44 IST
