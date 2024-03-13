×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 18:25 IST

Patna: 1 Killed, 2 Others Injured After Power Transformer Explodes Inside Court Premises

Following the explosion, lawyers staged a protest at the court, claiming that the concerned authorities had ignored signs of visible defects in the transformer.

Reported by: Digital Desk
One person was killed and two others injured when a transformer in a Patna court exploded.
One person was killed and two others injured when a transformer in a Patna court exploded. | Image:PTI/ Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Patna: One person was killed and two others injured after a power transformer exploded in the premises of a Patna court on Wednesday. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Town), Ashok Kumar Singh, was quoted in a PTI report as saying that a notary was killed on the spot and two lawyers were injured when the power transformer exploded in the Patna civil court on Wednesday afternoon. 

Singh said that while the two injured lawyers have been taken to the Patna Medical College and Hospital for treatment, police officials are facing difficulties accessing the body of the notary due to the court lawyers staging a demonstration.

The lawyers in question are raising slogans against the administration and the power department, claiming that the transformer had previously shown ‘visible defects’ and, despite written complaints about the same, no action was taken by the concerned authorities.  

The Deputy SP said, "We are trying to assure the lawyers that an FIR will be lodged if they make a written complaint to the police about the incident, and action will be taken against those found guilty of lapse." "The bereaved family will receive ex-gratia in keeping with the government's policy with regard to such occurrences," he added.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 13th, 2024 at 18:25 IST

