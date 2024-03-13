Updated March 13th, 2024 at 14:33 IST
BREAKING | Transfomer Blast in Patna Civil Court: 1 Advocate Dead, Several Injured
3 injured in Patna civil court after a transformer blast in the court premises
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Patna Blast | Image:Republic
Advertisement
Patna: 3 injured in Patna civil court after a transformer blast in the court premises
Advertisement
Published March 13th, 2024 at 14:33 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.