Patna Horror: Teen Boy Found Hanging from Tree, Kin Alleges Murder Over Love Affair

Patna: A horrific incident has come to light in Bhadwar village of Patna's Bhojpur district, where the body of a 17-year-old boy was found hanging from a tree on Sunday. While it is yet to be ascertained if it's a murder or suicide, the deceased's family is alleging murder over love affair.

A 17-year-old boy, Vikash Kumar, resident of Bhadwar village under Bhojpur district's Chandi Police station in Bihar was found hanging from a tree on Sunday. The body of the young boy did not have any injury marks and was found hanging from his own loin cloth. The police is currently investigating the matter and is yet to ascertain if this was a murder or suicide.

Chandi SHO Nasim Khan said in a statement, “His body was found hanging from his own loin cloth. Hence it is not yet known whether it was a suicide or murder. We have sent the body to Ara Sadar Hospital for postmortem. The report is awaited. The exact cause of his death can only be ascertained after getting the report. Till Sunday evening, no written complaint was registered by the family members. However the police are investigating the case at their own level.”

In a statement, the SHO has also said that while officially the cause of death has not yet been ascertained, the family of Vikash Kumar has alleged murder over love affair. According to them, the deceased sneaked out of his house in the wee hours of Sunday to allegedly meet his girlfriend. At about 5:30 am, the villagers raised an alarm after finding his body hanging from a tree.