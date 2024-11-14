Published 09:55 IST, November 14th 2024
Patna Horror: Woman Brutally Murdered in Bihar Capital, Body Cut Into Several Pieces
A woman in Bihar's capital Patna has been brutally murdered and her body has been cut into several pieces. The woman is yet to be identified.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Patna Horror: Woman Murdered, Body Found in Pieces | Image: Representational
