Published 08:24 IST, November 22nd 2024
Patna Horror: Woman Throws 4-Year-Old Nephew From 3rd Floor, Then Commits Suicide
In a horrific incident, a woman in Patna threw her 4-year-old nephew from the third floor of their residence, then jumped off herself and committed suicide.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Patna Woman Commits Suicide After Throwing 4-Year-Old Nephew Off Third Floor | Image: Representational
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
08:24 IST, November 22nd 2024