Pawan Bhadana, Owner of Dream Land Builders Dies by Suicide in Noida
The deceased was residing in Sector 93 in Noida Phase-2.
New Delhi: Pawan Bhadana, the owner of Dream Land Builder died by suicide on Monday. The deceased was residing in Sector 93 in Noida Phase-2.
Though the exact reason behind his extreme step is yet to be known, reports suggest that he had been distressed for quite some time, and owing to this, he ended his life.
Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are the mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.
AASRA – We’re Here To Help
91-9820466726
Timings: 24*7
Languages: English, Hindi
Sanjeevani (Delhi)
011 24311918, 011 24318883
Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)
Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)
+918376804102
Timing: 24X7
