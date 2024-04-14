Advertisement

In a significant development, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is scheduled to hear the plea of both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-- one led by Sharad Pawar and the other by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, on Friday, concerning their claims to the party's name and symbol. This dispute within the NCP emerged in the aftermath of a split in the party earlier this year.

On July 2, the NCP experienced a dramatic division when Ajit Pawar, along with eight MLAs including prominent leaders like Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif, and Dilip Walse Patil, joined the government led by Eknath Shinde. In the wake of this split, Ajit Pawar assumed the role of deputy chief minister, while the other eight MLAs were appointed as ministers. As part of his claim to the party's identity and symbol, Ajit Pawar had approached the ECI.

In response to Ajit Pawar's move, the Sharad Pawar-led faction of the NCP also lodged disqualification petitions against seven of the nine MLAs who had shifted allegiance. Both factions have consistently maintained that the NCP remains undivided, and each represents the authentic NCP.

The Election Commission had previously directed both NCP factions to share documents submitted to the electoral body, setting the stage for the upcoming hearing.

The significance of this ECI hearing is underscored by recent statements from Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who emphasised, "The Election Commission will provide the final decision... Once the dates are set, both sides will present their cases before the Election Commission... I will accept the final decision that comes after that."

We Have Burnt Our Bridges: Ajit Faction

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Maharashtra minister and rebel NCP leader Hasan Mushrif categorically ruled out the possibility of returning to the faction led by Sharad Pawar. He stated, "The decision has been taken. The ropes of retreat have been cut," employing a Marathi phrase which means `burning one's bridges',

As the ECI hearing unfolds, it will undoubtedly be closely watched, as it holds the key to resolving the contentious power struggle within the NCP and determining the legitimate claimants to the party's name and symbol.

(With inputs from agencies)