Paytm Payments Bank RBI Ban: 'It Will Kill Fintech Altogether', Says Ashneer Grover

New Delhi: As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in customer accounts, wallets, FASTTags and other instruments after February 29, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover called the move 'against the interest of fintech firms'. He also urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and PMO (Prime Minister's Office) to look into the matter.

"I don't understand RBI. Clearly, RBI does not want fintechs in business. Of late all regulations/moves are against Fintechs. Such moves will kill the sector altogether," Ashneer Grover wrote on X. "Startups have been the biggest creators of market cap and employment in the last decade. Today IIM and IIT are struggling to place people -- we as a country cannot afford such overreach! Tom-tom-ing UPI to the world and punishing pioneers in space is pure 'Doglapan'!" he added.

On the other hand, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm CEO called the move 'a speed bump'. "On behalf of Paytm, this is more of a speed bump, but we believe in partnership of the banks and we will be able to see to the same in the next few days," said Sharma. "One97 Communications Ltd (OCL) already works with various other banks and Paytm Payments Bank was one of the key banks. From here on we are clear we will work with various other banks and not Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL)OCL and PPSL are already in the process of moving nodal accounts to other banks, and marketing business services are not affected due to these directions," Sharma further said.

Reason Behind RBI's Action Against Paytm?

The action against Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) followed a comprehensive system audit report and subsequent compliance validation report of external auditors. One97 Communications Ltd (OCL), which owns Paytm brand, holds 49 per cent stake in PPBL but classifies it as an associate of the company and not as a subsidiary.

On March 11, 2022, RBI had barred PPBL from onboarding new customers with immediate effect. "The next phase of OCL's journey is to continue to expand its payments and financial services business, only in partnerships with other banks," the filing said.

Paytm said PPBL is taking immediate steps to comply with RBI directions, including working with the regulator to address their concerns as quickly as possible. The Paytm Payment Gateway business (online merchants) will continue to offer payment solutions to its existing merchants.