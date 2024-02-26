English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 15:26 IST

Paytm UPI ID: What Will Work, What Won’t After March 15 | Details Here

Republic TV will provide an overview of what services will remain functional for Paytm users after March 15.

Digital Desk
Paytm
Paytm UPI ID: What Will Work, What Won’t After March 15 | Image:Paytm/Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Paytm Latest News: As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a slew of restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank, several users within the fintech community are expressing concerns regarding the functionality of Paytm UPI after March 15. In this article, Republic TV will provide an overview of what services will remain functional for Paytm users and which ones may be affected after March 15 due to the recent restrictions imposed by the Reserve Bank of India on Paytm Payments Bank. 

Paytm UPI ID: What Will Work After March 15

  • Existing Wallet Balance: Following the recent restrictions by the Reserve Bank of India on Paytm Payments Bank, users can continue to utilize their existing wallet balance for transactions until it's exhausted. 
  • Withdraw Funds: Additionally, they retain the ability to withdraw funds from their Paytm wallet to their linked bank account. 
  • Paytm Apps: Functionalities like checking balances and making bill payments through the Paytm app remain unaffected by these restrictions.  

Paytm UPI ID: What Won’t Work After March 15

  • Using @Paytm UPI: After March 15, users will no longer be able to initiate or receive UPI payments using their @Paytm UPI handle.
  • Adding money to your Paytm wallet: Deposits and credit transactions to your Paytm wallet will be disabled, meaning users cannot add funds to their Paytm wallet.

In a bid to prevent any disruptions in the payment ecosystem, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday asked the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to examine the possibility of migrating Paytm Payments Bank customers using the UPI handle '@paytm' to 4-5 other banks.

Advertisement

The central bank came out with additional steps for the benefit of customers, wallet holders and merchants who are availing banking services from Paytm Payments Bank, which has been barred from accepting deposits and credits after March 15, 2024.

As the PPBL cannot accept further credits into its customer accounts and wallets after March 15, 2024, certain additional steps have become necessary to ensure seamless digital payments by UPI customers using '@paytm' handle operated by the bank, and minimise concentration risk in the UPI system by having multiple payment app providers, the RBI said in a statement. "NPCI has been advised by the RBI to examine the request of One97 Communication Ltd (OCL) to become a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) for UPI channel for continued UPI operation of the Paytm app, as per the norms," it said.

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 15:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

15 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

15 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 days ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 days ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 days ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 days ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 days ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 days ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 days ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kerala State Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-758 Monday Lucky Draw OUT

    Info12 minutes ago

  2. Sandeshkhali: Fresh FIR Filed Against Shahjahan After HC Pulls Up Mamata

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: TMC MPs Raises Voter ID, Chopra ‘Tragedy’ Issues at ECI Office

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. Singhbhum MP Geeta Koda Joins BJP After Quitting Congress

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago

  5. Hema Malini Starrer Dream Girl Producer Inder Raj Bahl Dies At 92

    Entertainment15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo