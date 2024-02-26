Advertisement

Paytm Latest News: As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a slew of restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank, several users within the fintech community are expressing concerns regarding the functionality of Paytm UPI after March 15. In this article, Republic TV will provide an overview of what services will remain functional for Paytm users and which ones may be affected after March 15 due to the recent restrictions imposed by the Reserve Bank of India on Paytm Payments Bank.

Paytm UPI ID: What Will Work After March 15

Existing Wallet Balance: Following the recent restrictions by the Reserve Bank of India on Paytm Payments Bank, users can continue to utilize their existing wallet balance for transactions until it's exhausted.

Paytm UPI ID: What Won’t Work After March 15

Using @Paytm UPI : After March 15, users will no longer be able to initiate or receive UPI payments using their @Paytm UPI handle.

: After March 15, users will no longer be able to initiate or receive UPI payments using their @Paytm UPI handle. Adding money to your Paytm wallet: Deposits and credit transactions to your Paytm wallet will be disabled, meaning users cannot add funds to their Paytm wallet.

In a bid to prevent any disruptions in the payment ecosystem, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday asked the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to examine the possibility of migrating Paytm Payments Bank customers using the UPI handle '@paytm' to 4-5 other banks.

The central bank came out with additional steps for the benefit of customers, wallet holders and merchants who are availing banking services from Paytm Payments Bank, which has been barred from accepting deposits and credits after March 15, 2024.

As the PPBL cannot accept further credits into its customer accounts and wallets after March 15, 2024, certain additional steps have become necessary to ensure seamless digital payments by UPI customers using '@paytm' handle operated by the bank, and minimise concentration risk in the UPI system by having multiple payment app providers, the RBI said in a statement. "NPCI has been advised by the RBI to examine the request of One97 Communication Ltd (OCL) to become a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) for UPI channel for continued UPI operation of the Paytm app, as per the norms," it said.