English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 21st, 2021 at 19:49 IST

Pb SC Commission issues instructions to refrain from using 'Dalit' word

Pb SC Commission issues instructions to refrain from using 'Dalit' word

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chandigarh, Sep 21 (PTI) Taking note of the use of the word ‘Dalit’ for new Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi by the media, the state’s Schedule Caste Commission on Tuesday ordered against using the word for the members of the SC community.

Commission chairperson Tejinder Kaur said the nomenclature 'Dalit' does not find mention in the Constitution or any statute.

Advertisement

Moreover, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and empowerment, of India has already directed chief secretaries of all the states and Union Territories regarding the same, she said in a statement.

She also referred to a 2018 order of the Madhya Pradesh High court that directed the central and state governments and their functionaries to refrain from using the 'Dalit' word for the members belonging to the SC and ST communities.

Advertisement

The high court had sought to ban the use of the word because the same does not figure anywhere in the Constitution or any statute, she pointed out.

Kaur added that following the high court direction, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had also directed all the states and Union Territories to use the word "Scheduled Caste" instead of "Dalit" for the persons belonging to Schedule Castes.

Advertisement

Channi was sworn in as the Punjab chief minister on Monday. PTI CHS VSD RAX RAX

Advertisement

Published September 21st, 2021 at 19:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

an hour ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

2 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

4 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

5 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

5 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

6 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

7 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

7 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

21 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

a day ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

a day ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, MI vs DC: Mumbai loses early wicket

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  2. Vande Bharat to Reach 160 kmph on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Route by March

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Debutant Akash Deep delighted after fulfilling late father's dream

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  4. Delhi: Schoolboy Dies After Allegedly Being Thrashed by Unknown Persons

    India News22 minutes ago

  5. ‘Advertisement Against BJP’: Court Summons RaGa, Top K'taka Cong Leaders

    India News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo