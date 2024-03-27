×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 20:33 IST

PDA Reels On Scooter: Another Penalty Of Rs 47,500, FIR lodged In Noida

The Noida Traffic Police slapped another penalty of ₹ 47,500 against three people, including two women, whose video of scooter-riding surfaced on social media

Reported by: Digital Desk
Reels on scooter: Another penalty of Rs 47,500, FIR lodged in Noida
Reels on scooter: Another penalty of Rs 47,500, FIR lodged in Noida | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Noida: The Noida Traffic Police slapped another penalty of Rs 47,500 against three people, including two women, whose video of scooter-riding surfaced on social media this week, officials said on Wednesday.

The local police have lodged an FIR in this regard.

The traffic police had earlier imposed a fine of Rs 33,000 on the scooter-owner after their first video, which was called out for vulgarity in public places by internet users, surfaced on social media on March 25.

The traffic police then took cognizance of another video, in which one girl and a boy were seen riding the scooter on a city street without helmets, and booked the scooter-owner on seven counts of negligence related to road safety including provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, according to the e-challan.

"The total penalty imposed on the scooter owner over the two episodes in the two days has reached Rs 80,500," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav told PTI.

Yadav also appealed to the public to obey traffic rules and follow road safety guidelines like wearing helmets and seat belts while riding two-wheelers or four wheelers, respectively.

Meanwhile, an FIR was also lodged on Tuesday at Noida's Sector 113 police station against the three "unidentified" persons on the basis of a complaint lodged by a local sub-inspector.

"The boy was negligently riding the scooter while the girls engaged in obscene acts to make its video, which was later circulated on social media and due to which anger is being expressed by the general public," the allegation against the trio in the FIR stated.

The FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 279 (rash/negligent driving endangering human life), 290 (public nuisance), 294 (obscenity in public place), 336 and 337 (both related to act endangering life of others or causing hurt by it).

Police said further legal proceedings in the case are underway.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 20:33 IST

