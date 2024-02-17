Updated February 16th, 2024 at 23:37 IST
PDS Scam: West Bengal Governor Sacks Graft-Tainted TMC Minister Over Money Laundering Allegations
According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the ration meant for targeted PDS beneficiaries in West Bengal was systematically misappropriated.
New Delhi: West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s advice sacked Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Jyoti Priya Mallick of his duties as Minister in Charge of the Department of Forests and the Department of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction with immediate effect. Following Mallick's removal, the responsibility for the aforementioned departments has been reallocated. Partha Bhowmick has been entrusted with the Department of Forests, while Birbaha Hansda assumes responsibility for the Department of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction.
Why is TMC’s Mallick arrested and sacked?
Jyotipriya Mallick, along with former Bangaon mayor Shankar Adhya and businessman Bakibur Rahman, have already been arrested in connection with the public distribution system (PDS) corruption case. The ED alleges that Mallick used three shell companies for money laundering related to the scam.
Moreover, the ED is conducting a manhunt for Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh of Sandeshkhali.
Dramatic moments during ED’s investigation into PDS corruption scam
The development comes amid ongoing investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the alleged public distribution system (PDS) corruption scam in West Bengal.
Fresh raids were conducted at six locations in Kolkata, including Salt Lake, Park Street, Russell Street, Baguihati, and Kaikhali areas.
During the raids, dramatic moments unfolded at a businessman's house in IB Block, Salt Lake, where an argument erupted between local police and ED officials.
In Baguihati, a businessman threw his mobile phones from the seventh floor in an attempt to obstruct the investigation.
Published February 16th, 2024 at 23:36 IST
