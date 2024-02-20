Advertisement

Kolkata: Amid the unrest in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district after the alleged atrocities on women, a 'peace home' has been set up at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata to provide temporary refuge to the victims. The idea of opening the peace home was proposed by Governor CV Anand Bose himself.

News agency ANI quoted the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Governor CV Ananda Bose, Sandip Rajput, as saying that the idea of opening the peace home was initiated by Governor CV Anand Bose after his recent visit to Sandeshkhali.

"The governor recently visited Sandeshkhali. He had issued a helpline number, and so we have been receiving several calls. A peace home/safe home has been opened in Raj Bhavan in Kolkata to accommodate the victims of Sandeshkhali. The food and water will be made available for free," Sandip Rajput said.

Upon being asked about whether any women expressed willingness to come to the peace home, the OSD said many people have expressed their desire to come and Raj Bhawan is ready to accommodate them.

He added that transportation services have also been provided to the people so that they can reach Raj Bhavan easily. "The Governor has said that we will provide transport. Transport services will also be provided if required. 100-200 can be accommodated," he added.

Women protestors in Sandeshkhali have alleged atrocities on them by TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides. They are seeking justice. Trinamool Congress leader Shibu Hazra, one of the aides of Sheikh, was arrested earlier in connection with the Sandeshkhali violence issue. On Sunday, he was sent to police custody for eight days.

National Commission for Women's (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma recently visited Sandeshkhali and demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

