Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

Bengaluru's Peenya Flyover to Remain SHUT From Today Till Jan 19 | Check Timings & Alternative Route

The announcement was made by the Bengaluru Police. The notice read that the Peenya Elevated Highway or the Peenya Flyover, will remain closed from today.

Tanisha Rajput
Bengaluru Peenya Flyover To Remain Shut
Bengaluru Peenya Flyover To Remain Shut | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: The tech hub of India also known for its traffic might be a bit more rushed in the coming days after a famous flyover, in the city will remain closed from January 16, i.e. today till January 19, 2024, for a specific number of hours.

The announcement was made by the Bengaluru Police. The notice read that the Peenya Elevated Highway or the Peenya Flyover, will remain closed from today.

Advertisement

It further cited that the flyover will be shut down for conducting load tests by the National Highway Authority of India (NHIA).

The notice read, "Owing to the need for repairing and retrofitting measures for distressed Nelamangala viaduct as required by NHAI for which there is a need for load test to be conducted to verify the elevated stricture (Dr.Shivakumar Swamiji Flyover) Part of National Highway 4. The National Highways Authority has requested to prohibit the movement of all kinds of vehicles from 16.01.2024, night 11:00 pm to 19.01.2024, 11 am. The movement of all kinds of vehicles is prohibited along Peenya Elevated Highway from 16.01.2024 to 19.01.2024."

Advertisement

Alternative Routes You Should Use Instead Of Peenya Flyover:

If you are travelling to Bengaluru from Nelamangala via the flyover, you can use the adjacent NH4 road or service road to the eighth mile to avoid any inconvenience.

Advertisement

Vehicles destined for the Gorguntepalya must travel via Dasarahalli, Jalahalli cross, Peenya police station junction, or SRS junction.

Commuters going towards Nelamangala from CMTI Junction to reach Parle-G Toll can take the NH4 service road as traffic from SRS junction via Peenya Police Station Junction, Jalahalll iCross 8th Mile will be facilitated to move along the service road.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World26 minutes ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment30 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement