Bengaluru: The tech hub of India also known for its traffic might be a bit more rushed in the coming days after a famous flyover, in the city will remain closed from January 16, i.e. today till January 19, 2024, for a specific number of hours.

The announcement was made by the Bengaluru Police. The notice read that the Peenya Elevated Highway or the Peenya Flyover, will remain closed from today.

It further cited that the flyover will be shut down for conducting load tests by the National Highway Authority of India (NHIA).

The notice read, "Owing to the need for repairing and retrofitting measures for distressed Nelamangala viaduct as required by NHAI for which there is a need for load test to be conducted to verify the elevated stricture (Dr.Shivakumar Swamiji Flyover) Part of National Highway 4. The National Highways Authority has requested to prohibit the movement of all kinds of vehicles from 16.01.2024, night 11:00 pm to 19.01.2024, 11 am. The movement of all kinds of vehicles is prohibited along Peenya Elevated Highway from 16.01.2024 to 19.01.2024."

Alternative Routes You Should Use Instead Of Peenya Flyover:

If you are travelling to Bengaluru from Nelamangala via the flyover, you can use the adjacent NH4 road or service road to the eighth mile to avoid any inconvenience.

Vehicles destined for the Gorguntepalya must travel via Dasarahalli, Jalahalli cross, Peenya police station junction, or SRS junction.

Commuters going towards Nelamangala from CMTI Junction to reach Parle-G Toll can take the NH4 service road as traffic from SRS junction via Peenya Police Station Junction, Jalahalll iCross 8th Mile will be facilitated to move along the service road.