People Dethroned Dictatorial Govt: Telangana Guv Rails Against BRS During R-Day Celebrations

Secunderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday slammed the previous K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi government, by saying that people have put an end to the 10-year dictatorial government in the state run against constitutional spirit.

Participating in the Republic Day celebrations, Soundararajan unfurled the tricolour at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad in presence of newly-elected Chief Minister M Revanth Reddy at the function.

#WATCH | Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurls the Tricolour at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad.



CM Revanth Reddy is also present at the function.

“The Constitution also provided the people with opportunity to terminate the governments ruling against the Constitutional spirit. The Telangana society has put an end to the 10-year dictatorial government run against the constitutional spirit in the recently held elections. The people’s govt has been formed in Telangana. The people's mandate declared the arrogance and autocracy have no place in the Telangana State,” the Telangana governor said during Republic Day celebrations.

She added that the BRS government was not accessible to the common people as people were in chaos for the grievances. "We all witnessed that there was no government mechanism that existed to wipe out poor man's tears. Today, a democratic government (of Congress) is ruling Telangana.”

Guv Tamilisai Vs BRS In Telangana

This is not the first time when the Telangana Governor has railed against the previous BRS government as earlier in December, 2023, she remarked that people of Telangana have given a clear verdict to liberate themselves from 10 years of repression in the recently concluded elections to the state assembly.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi, however, slammed Tamilisai and said that she “conveniently ignored” the development achieved by Telangana in the last 10 years.

“This verdict became a cornerstone for civil rights and democratic rule. The iron barricades that divided rulers from the people have been dismantled. I feel proud to say that the glass houses and obstacles have been removed and the true people’s governance has begun,” she said.





