People Living in J&K Has Got ‘New Hope’ To Live Life Post Removal of Art 370: PM Modi to Newsweek | Image: ANI

Advertisement

New Delhi: In an interview with US Newsweek magazine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday responded to the criticism of abrogation of the Article 370 of the Constitution of India and said that there has been a significant decline in terror incidents in the state.

The Prime Minister added that organized bandh/hartals [protests], stone pelting once disrupted normal life in Jammu and Kashmir before the abrogation of Article 370. But After the removal of Article 370, these disturbances are now thing of past.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Newsweek's written questions and followed up with a 90-minute conversation.



On criticism of ending Jammu and Kashmir's special status, PM Modi to Newsweek says, "I would encourage you to visit Jammu and Kashmir to witness firsthand the… pic.twitter.com/RCzGjla2ob — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2024

He urged the Newsweek's journalists to visit Jammu and Kashmir and take the first hand experience of the situation on the ground.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister urged the journalists to banish the myths surrounding Jammu and Kashmir while adding the people living in Jammu and Kashmir has got "new hope" to live the life.

He said, “I would encourage you to visit Jammu and Kashmir to witness firsthand the sweeping positive changes happening on [the] ground. Do not go by what I or others tell you. I went to Jammu and Kashmir just last month. For the first time, people have a new hope in their lives.”

Advertisement

Kashmir Holds Slew of Events Including G20 Meetings

Throwing light on the life of people in Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister said, "Post the revocation of Article 370, [which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir] the region has become a welcoming destination for global events, hosting significant gatherings like the Formula 4 racing event, Miss World and G20 meetings. Digital economy, startups, innovation and smart solutions are taking wings."

Advertisement

The process of development, good governance and empowerment of the people is to be seen to be believed. People are reaping the peace dividend. Over 21 million tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir in 2023 , he added.

Drawing attention towards the life of youth in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi stated, “Not only this, but the youth are also excited about sports events being held here. Sports is being seen as a career path for many youth there.”

Advertisement

A new dawn has also emerged for Kashmiri women, who now enjoy the same rights as their male counterparts when it comes to inheriting property or transferring property to their children, regardless of their marital status or residency, he stated.(With inputs from ANI)