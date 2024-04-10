×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 22:06 IST

People Living in J&K Has Got ‘New Hope’ To Live Life Post Removal of Art 370: PM Modi to Newsweek

PM Modi responded to the criticism of abrogation of the Article 370 and said that there has been a significant decline in terror incidents in the state.

Reported by: Digital Desk
pm modi
People Living in J&K Has Got ‘New Hope’ To Live Life Post Removal of Art 370: PM Modi to Newsweek | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In an interview with US Newsweek magazine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday responded to the criticism of abrogation of the Article 370 of the Constitution of India and said that there has been a significant decline in terror incidents in the state. 

The Prime Minister added that organized bandh/hartals [protests], stone pelting once disrupted normal life in Jammu and Kashmir before the abrogation of Article 370. But After the removal of Article 370, these disturbances are now thing of past. 

Advertisement

He urged the Newsweek's journalists to visit Jammu and Kashmir and take the first hand experience of the situation on the ground. 

Advertisement

The Prime Minister urged the journalists to banish the myths surrounding Jammu and Kashmir while adding the people living in Jammu and Kashmir has got "new hope" to live the life. 

He said, “I would encourage you to visit Jammu and Kashmir to witness firsthand the sweeping positive changes happening on [the] ground. Do not go by what I or others tell you. I went to Jammu and Kashmir just last month. For the first time, people have a new hope in their lives.”

Advertisement

Kashmir Holds Slew of Events Including G20 Meetings 

Throwing light on the life of people in Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister said, "Post the revocation of Article 370, [which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir] the region has become a welcoming destination for global events, hosting significant gatherings like the Formula 4 racing event, Miss World and G20 meetings. Digital economy, startups, innovation and smart solutions are taking wings." 

Advertisement

The process of development, good governance and empowerment of the people is to be seen to be believed. People are reaping the peace dividend. Over 21 million tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir in 2023 , he added. 

Drawing attention towards the life of youth in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi stated, “Not only this, but the youth are also excited about sports events being held here. Sports is being seen as a career path for many youth there.”

Advertisement

A new dawn has also emerged for Kashmiri women, who now enjoy the same rights as their male counterparts when it comes to inheriting property or transferring property to their children, regardless of their marital status or residency, he stated.(With inputs from ANI) 

 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 21:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajasthani Sarees

Rajasthani Sarees

a few seconds ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal

6 minutes ago
RR vs GT

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Live

6 minutes ago
Jyotika

Jyotika On Solo Films

19 minutes ago
cyber insurance

Cyber Fraud

27 minutes ago
“I am not distracted by phone calls, messages or anything else”, PM Modi said, adding, “When I am doing something, I am 100 percent involved in that task”.

PM Modi on Leadership

27 minutes ago
A joint operation was launched by the Jammu & Kashmir Police and the Indian Army in which 8 kilograms of heroin was confiscated.

Huge Narcotic Haul in J&K

30 minutes ago
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Hamas Sons Dead

33 minutes ago
Andhadhun

Films Like Srikanth

34 minutes ago
"PM Narendra Modi: Making History Again as He Graces Newsweek Cover

PM Modi on Ram Mandir

an hour ago
Party Snacks

Snacks For Weight Loss

an hour ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit On Fashion

an hour ago
Spinach

Best Foods For Diabetics

an hour ago
UN climate change global warming

U Chief on Climate

an hour ago
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko Kishida to the White House on Wednesday.

Kishida at White House

an hour ago
Indian team and Eoin Morgan

Morgan on Pant

an hour ago
PM Modi on Minorities

PM on discrimination

an hour ago
Natural remedies

Nasal Congestion

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suryakumar Yadav lifts lid on MI's mood under Hardik when returned

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. Anil Reveals Wife Sunita Paid Bills When He Didn't Have Enough Money

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  3. Sanjay Tandon In, Kirron Kher Out: 5 Things About BJP's Chandigarh Pick

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  4. Klaasen's CRAZY stumping of Shikhar on Bhuvi's 140km delivery stuns all

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. Congress To Support Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad, BJP's Latha Responds

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo