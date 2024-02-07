English
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 13:07 IST

People Not Happy When I Drive BMW: Hemant Soren Plays 'Adivasi' Card | Top Points

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren on Monday addressed the State Assembly ahead of the Floor Test of Champai Soren's government.

Ronit Singh
People Not Happy When I Drive BMW: Hemant Soren Plays 'Adivasi' Card
People Not Happy When I Drive BMW: Hemant Soren Plays 'Adivasi' Card | Image:ANI
Ranchi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren on Monday addressed the State Assembly ahead of the Floor Test of Champai Soren's government and took a sharp jibe at Centre, by saying that they were not happy with him using the luxury car ‘BMW.’

He further alleged that the conspiracy hatched by the state Governor and the Centre behind his ED arrest in money laundering charges linked to alleged land scam case.

“On the night of January 31, for the first time in the country, a CM was arrested and I believe that Raj Bhavan was also involved in this incident,” Soren said. 

He challenged the probe agency to submit evidence backing the charged levelled against him. "If they have the courage, then show the documents of the land registered in my name. If it is proved, I will quit politics."

We have not yet accepted defeat. If they think they can succeed by putting me behind bars, this is Jharkhand where many people have laid down their lives,” said the JMM leader. 

Champai Soren Says He His Part-2 of Hemant Soren 

“I proudly say that I am part-2 of Hemant Soren,” said Chief Minister Champai Soren as he addressed the State Assembly ahead of the Floor Test of his government. He assumed the Chief Minister's role following the arrest of Hemant Soren on January 31. 

“Today the whole country is seeing how injustice is being done to Hemant Soren. If you go to any village, you will find Hemant Soren's schemes in every house,” he said. 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 13:07 IST

