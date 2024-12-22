"People of Nation Need to Stay Fit to Fufill Resolve of Viksit Bharat": Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who participated in the 'Fit India Sunday on Cycle' initiative on Sunday said that the people of the nation needed to stay fit to fulfill the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat'. Mandaviya said, "Cycling is a very good exercise and is the solution to pollution. The people of the nation need to stay fit to fulfill the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat'. Through the 'Fit India Sunday on Cycle' initiative we are promoting the Fit India movement."

Shanky Singh, a WWE wrestler who took part in the cycling event said that people should eat fit and cycle in order to stay healthy.

Singh added, "I am really happy that the Fit India movement is taking place.. It is important for people to know that cycling is one way of staying healthy and fit...people should eat good. This is a very good initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

A participant said that more and more people should take part in the initiative.

"I participated in this cycathlon today.. more and more people should take part in this initiative to stay healthy and fit," the participant said.

Ankur Kumar, CRPF Assistant Commandant said that the initiative would help people stay healthy mentally and physically.

"This initiative would help people stay fit mentally and physically. It is an honor for us that the Union Minister joined us.." said Kumar.

The initiative aims to bring together Indians from all across the country and across age groups and professions, to build the culture of cycling as a mode of fitness and for a greener environment, while building a sense of community.

The Union Minister along with the personnel pedalled from the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium (MDCNS) through Kartavya Path and inspired more Indians to join the nationwide movement, as per a press release from the Union Sports Ministry.

The event will also witness the presence of athletes, fitness influencers, members of cycling clubs from Delhi-NCR, volunteers of My Bharat (earlier NYKS), besides the general public.