New Delhi: After sharing light-moments with digital creators during National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fun and vibrant side was again on the display when he interacted with country's top gamers. The PM discussed wide range of aspects connected to gaming world with the top gamers, but a moment showed PM Modi bursting into laughter.

The gamers taught PM Modi several terminologies used in the gaming world like ‘grind’, which they said means ‘working hard.' But PM Modi couldn't control his laughter when they mentioned another word ‘noob,’ which they said means a newbie, whose participation and interactions display a lack of skill or knowledge.

Taking a veiled swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister said, “If I use this word during elections, people will wonder who am I referring to. If I say it, you will assume it for a particular person.”

Interestingly, even before explaining the meaning of the word, PM Modi had begun laughing. The impressed gamers commented: “Sir already knows the meaning of this term”. PM Modi also taught them his gaming-like terminology “P2G2”, which he said means “Pro People, Good Governance”.

‘Noob’ Remarks Stokes Political Row

PM Modi's remark on ‘noob’ word triggered a political slugfest with Congress launching an attack on the Prime Minister, by saying that such events are just ‘political tactics’ of the BJP around the elections.

"This will backfire," veteran Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla took to X to slam Congress. He said, "PM Modi did not name anybody, but why are Congress leaders reacting and confirming who the noob of politics is?" Poonawalla said.

Kangana Ranaut also responded, asking, “Who is the noob?”

During the interaction, PM Modi discussed issues on regulations, and the challenges of the e-gaming industry. PM Modi asserted that the government recognised the creativity of the gamers, and promoted the gaming industry in India.

"People have offered different solutions. I have an alternative solution called Mission LIFE, which advocates for changing our daily lifestyle to benefit the environment. Now, envision a game aimed at addressing global climate issues, where the gamer must explore various methods and solutions to identify the most sustainable approach," PM Modi said.