×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

PM Modi's Veiled Dig at Rahul Gandhi With 'Noob' Remark Draws Laughter from Gamers

After sharing light-moments with digital creators during National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fun and vibrant side was again on the display.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
'People Will Assume it For...': PM Modi's Strong Comeback When Gamers Cracked 'Noob' Term
'People Will Assume it For...': PM Modi's Strong Comeback When Gamers Cracked 'Noob' Term | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: After sharing light-moments with digital creators during National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fun and vibrant side was again on the display when he interacted with country's top gamers. The PM discussed wide range of aspects connected to gaming world with the top gamers, but a moment showed PM Modi bursting into laughter. 

The gamers taught PM Modi several terminologies used in the gaming world like ‘grind’, which they said means ‘working hard.' But PM Modi couldn't control his laughter when they mentioned another word ‘noob,’ which they said means a newbie, whose participation and interactions display a lack of skill or knowledge. 

Advertisement

Taking a veiled swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister said, “If I use this word during elections, people will wonder who am I referring to. If I say it, you will assume it for a particular person.”

Interestingly, even before explaining the meaning of the word, PM Modi had begun laughing. The impressed gamers commented: “Sir already knows the meaning of this term”. PM Modi also taught them his gaming-like terminology “P2G2”, which he said means “Pro People, Good Governance”.

Advertisement

‘Noob’ Remarks Stokes Political Row 

PM Modi's remark on ‘noob’ word triggered a political slugfest with Congress launching an attack on the Prime Minister, by saying that such events are just ‘political tactics’ of the BJP around the elections. 

Advertisement

"This will backfire," veteran Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said. 

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla took to X to slam Congress. He said, "PM Modi did not name anybody, but why are Congress leaders reacting and confirming who the noob of politics is?" Poonawalla said.

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut also responded, asking, “Who is the noob?”

During the interaction, PM Modi discussed issues on regulations, and the challenges of the e-gaming industry. PM Modi asserted that the government recognised the creativity of the gamers, and promoted the gaming industry in India.

"People have offered different solutions. I have an alternative solution called Mission LIFE, which advocates for changing our daily lifestyle to benefit the environment. Now, envision a game aimed at addressing global climate issues, where the gamer must explore various methods and solutions to identify the most sustainable approach," PM Modi said.

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Students

More focus on quality edu

6 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

6 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

7 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

8 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

9 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

10 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

10 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

10 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

10 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

10 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

18 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

20 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

22 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

22 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

25 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

26 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

26 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo