Updated March 15th, 2024 at 09:19 IST

'People Will Definitely Benefit From It': Commuters Welcome Fuel Price Cut

The commuters on Thursday expressed relief after Centre announced reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel by two rupees.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Commuters on Fuel Price Cut
Commuters on Fuel Price Cut | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The commuters on Thursday expressed relief after Centre announced reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel by two rupees. 

The new prices of the fuel have become effective from 15 March at 6 am, said the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The Petroleum Ministry said the reduction in petrol and diesel prices will boost consumer spending. It will also reduce operating costs for over 58 lakh heavy goods vehicles running on diesel, 6 crore cars and 27 crore two-wheelers, said the ministry.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said the fuel rates in India are much less compared to other countries.

‘People Will Definitely Benefit from It’ 

Reacting to Centre's decision of reducing fuel prices, a biker in the national capital said, “It is good that govt has reduced the rates. People will definitely benefit from it.”

Another motorist in Delhi explained how the price deduction will improve their spending power and save monthly fuel expenditure. "This will benefit us. It will make a difference of at least Rs 100 per month for me. This is good a decision."

“If the prices are reduced by even Rs 2, it does have an impact on the economy of the country. Government must be thinking of something positive," said another motorist in Delhi. 

Reacting to the announcment, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "Giving relief to the countrymen, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has decided to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel by ₹ 2 per litre. Due to the efforts of PM Narendra Modi, the price of petrol in the country has decreased by approximately ₹ 15 per litre and the price of diesel by approximately ₹ 17 per litre in the last 2.5 years. I express my gratitude to Modi ji for this decision."


 

Published March 15th, 2024 at 09:09 IST

