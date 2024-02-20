Advertisement

JAMMU: As he addressed a gathering at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the revocation of Article 370 in 2019 had been instumental for facilitating the devlopment of Jammu and Kashmir. He stated that the region was now free from dynastic rule and that his government was not directly engaging with its people.

"We have seen the days when only disappointing news used to come from JK. Bomb, guns, kidnapping and separatism had become its misfortune. Today, we are seeing a new J-K with balanced and holistic development," Modi said in his speech which he began in Dogri language.

Furthermore, PM Modi asserted that his government was dedicated to developing the region to such an extent that Jammu and Kashmir would soon rival the likes of Switzerland as a tourist destination.

World-class tourist destination

At the gathering where he launched investment projects worth Rs 32,000 crore for Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi noted the surge of investments coming in from Gulf nations after a G20 event was held in the region last year.

"The beauty of Kashmir, traditions and culture which got highlighted during the G20 event (in Srinagar last year) had left an impression on the people and everyone wants to visit the place," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also expressed satisfaction over the surge in tourism and devotees visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.

Highlighting his vision for a flourishing Jammu and Kashmir, Modi vowed to construct infrastructure to rival international destinations like Switzerland.

"We have pledged a developed J&K and I have full faith that we will make Jammu and Kashmir more developed and fulfill all your dreams within the next few years...We will create such infrastructure in Kashmir that people will forget going to Switzerland," he said.

Region freed from ‘dynastic rule’

He said there is a lot of enthusiasm in the whole world today about a developing Jammu and Kashmir, emphasising the impact of scrapping Article 370 in ushering in an era of inclusive growth and social justice.

Describing Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, as the "biggest hurdle" in the development of the erstwhile state, he said the constitutional provision was the main impediment in bringing all-round development in Jammu and Kashmir and the BJP government has dismantled this wall.

Modi urged the nation to grant his party 370 seats in the upcoming Parliamentary elections, marking the significance of the Article 370 annulment.

Stating that J-K was a victim of "dynastic rule" with those at the helm of affairs only working for their self-interest, the prime minister said he is happy that the UT is getting freed of this.

"The dynastic rulers were only concerned about their own interests. They had no concern for the future of the youth and your families as they were only concerned about their own families. The government whose priority is the welfare of just one family cannot think of the welfare of the common people," Modi said in an apparent reference to Congress, National Conference and PDP who ruled the erstwhile state in the past seven decades.

Taking on the Congress party, he said this party only believed in lip service to the armed forces and it was his government which fulfilled promises like 'One Rank One Pension', benefiting soldiers. He rounded off his address by affirming that a prosperous India is synonymous with a thriving Jammu and Kashmir.

With inputs from PTI.