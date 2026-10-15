Person Who Converts From Hinduism To Islam Can't Claim Backward-Class Muslim Quota: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a Madras High Court order ruling that a person who converts from Hinduism to Islam cannot claim Backward Class (BC) reservation benefits under the category of Backward Class Muslims on the basis of their earlier social status.

A bench comprising Justices P K Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar held that a person converting from the Hindu social order to a non-Hindu social order cannot automatically claim the reservation benefits associated with their previous social classification.

The ruling came while the Supreme Court was hearing a challenge by the Tamil Nadu government to the Madras High Court's decision to quash its move recognising seven Backward Class Muslim sects. The state government's decision had enabled persons belonging to backward classes to be treated as Backward Class Muslims after converting to Islam.

The Madras High Court had set aside the state government's decision, prompting Tamil Nadu to approach the Supreme Court.

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The Supreme Court's decision upholds the High Court's position on the issue of reservation eligibility following religious conversion.

The case centres on whether individuals who convert from Hinduism to Islam can retain or claim backward-class reservation status under the state's classification of Backward Class Muslims. The proceedings also examine the validity of the Tamil Nadu government's decision to recognise the seven Muslim sects for the purpose of reservation benefits.