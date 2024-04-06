Advertisement

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar appears to have triggered a row after he dangled a crab during a press conference prompting the animal rights organisation PETA India to seek legal action against him. Taking serious note of the incident, the PETA has written to the poll authorities and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar over Rohit Pawar’s dangling of a crab at a public event and sought action against him.

The People for Ethical Treatment of Animals said the act violated the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the Maharashtra Model Code of Conduct, an order issued by Chief Electoral Officer on March 24, 2014 prohibiting the use of animals for election campaigning as well as Election Commission directives.

Advertisement

In the letter to Pawar and District Election Officer Minal Kalaskar, PETA India Advocacy Associate Shaurya Agrawal said, "It is evident from the video that Shri (Rohit) Pawar's use of the crab was pre-planned. For a media stunt, unnecessary pain and suffering were caused to the animal." Research shows crabs are intelligent individuals who can experience pain, and they also explore their surroundings, have good memories, and communicate with each other, Agrawal said.

Following work by PETA India, which highlighted that animals are beaten and terrorised while being used for poll campaigns and rallies, the ECI had prohibited the use of animals for political campaigns, the PETA statement said.

Advertisement

In a 2013 notification, the State Election Commission of Maharashtra prohibited the use of donkeys, bulls, elephants and cows during election campaigns and instructed authorities to take strict action against violators, the statement added.

PETA India has also written to Rohit Pawar requesting him to hand over the crab for veterinary care for rehabilitation back into nature.

