×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 23:28 IST

Petrol, Diesel Prices Fallen in India When Global Energy Market in Turmoil: Puri

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that prices of petroleum products have come down in India when the global energy market is in turmoil. Speaking at the Viksit Bharat programme here, Singh said that there has been turmoil in the global energy markets.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri
Petrol, Diesel Prices Fallen in India When Global Energy Market in Turmoil: Puri | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata: Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that prices of petroleum products have come down in India when the global energy market is in turmoil.

Speaking at the Viksit Bharat programme here, Singh said that there has been turmoil in the global energy markets.

Advertisement

"In India, prices of petrol and diesel have come down over the last two years. Prices increased in other countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka and even in advanced countries," he said.

India has diversified the sources of crude oil, hiked the use of alternate energy, increased exploration and production besides making a transition to electric vehicles, he said.

Advertisement

Through duty cuts, the government has foregone revenue to the tune of Rs 2.2 lakh crore, he said.

He said that oil PSUs have outperformed the Nifty index between 2014 and February 2024.

Advertisement

"At the time of global turmoil, prices should have gone up. But it has actually come down", he said.

Puri said that India will continue to import crude from sources which are cheap as 85 per cent of petro-products are imported.

Advertisement

He said India has emerged now as a bright shot from being a fragile economy with rising GDP, falling inflation and a stable current account deficit.

"The country will soon be the third largest economy in the third term of the present dispensation", he said.

Advertisement

The government has been able to cut down on pilferage and waste of energy products, Puri said.

Regarding price cuts of petro-products, Puri said this had been done when there were no elections in the country.

Advertisement

"Our price cuts are not determined on the basis of elections. When cuts were made in November 2021 and May 2022, there were no elections", he said. 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 23:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Karnataka Faces Drought Emergency Ahead of Summer, Drinking Water Shortage Looms Across 236 Taluks

Bengaluru Water Crisis

a few seconds ago
Death

Schoolboy Dies

a minute ago
ndmc

Connaught Place

6 minutes ago
Laapataa Ladies

Ranta-Preity Connection

13 minutes ago
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Puri on diesel price

15 minutes ago
Mysuru's 31-year-old 'King' Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

'King' Yaduveer Wadiyar

22 minutes ago
CAA Protest

CAA Legal Debate

27 minutes ago
BJP Second List of Candidates

BJP Second List

36 minutes ago
Hardeep Singh Puri

CAA

37 minutes ago
hair colour

Lasting Hair Colour Tips

39 minutes ago
Residents will now get authorised parking in 35 sectors of Noida.

Noida Surface Parking

40 minutes ago
Thailand

Places To Travel In April

41 minutes ago
Moringa Leaves

Moringa Leaves Benefits

42 minutes ago
Breathing Technique

4-2-8-2 Breathing

an hour ago
One Nation, One Election

One Nation One Election

an hour ago
Amit Shah

Amit Shah

an hour ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

an hour ago
Ashmit Patel

Patel On 20 Yrs In Cinema

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Viral Video Captures Youth Electrocuting Self at Ambala Railway Station

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Thane: Cleaner Killed After Collapse of Gutter Slab

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Nayab Saini Proves Majority, Wins Trust Vote in Haryana Assembly

    India News7 hours ago

  5. B'luru Water Crisis: Use of Drinking Water Banned in Swimming Pools

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo