Tripura: Be very careful whether you are driving a car or riding a bike. It's not a must that your car or bike have a full tank. Indeed, a significant decision has been made by the Tripura government.. For drivers of cars and bikes in the state, there is a set limit on petrol and diesel. This implies that you can now only purchase oil in Tripura within the predetermined amount. Commencing on May 1, 2024, the state government has enforced this cap. The duration of this limit has not yet been specified in an order.

Petrol-Diesel Limit

Two-wheelers will only receive oil worth Rs 200 a day, according to the state government. You can simultaneously fill a four-wheeler with oil worth Rs 500 every day. The number of freight trains operating in the state has decreased. The result has been a decline in the inventories of petrol and diesel. A cap on the purchase and sale of oil has been imposed by the government in these circumstances.

Reason Behind The Limit

As a matter of fact, there have been reports of widespread landslide incidents in Jatinga, Assam. Goods trains are unable to travel to Tripura as a result. Even though repair work resulted in the restoration of passenger train service on April 26, train service via Jatinga remains suspended at night. As a result, there are now many fewer trains traveling. The supply of petrol and diesel has significantly decreased in such a circumstance. It has been decided to place some restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel from May 1 until further instructions, according to Nirmal Adhikari, Additional Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies Department. This decision was made in response to a decrease in supply.

The state administration has also issued a directive to all petrol pumps. Gas and petrol stations are only allowed to sell 60 liters of diesel to a bus every day, according to a government directive. Each day, auto rickshaws and three-wheelers will receive 15 liters of oil, while mini-buses will receive 40 liters.