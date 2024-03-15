Advertisement

New Delhi: The Central government on Thursday announced a reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre. This decision follows recent cuts in the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and compressed natural gas (CNG), aiming to provide relief to consumers amid escalating fuel costs. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took to social media platform X to laud Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the welfare and convenience of millions of Indians. He stated, “By reducing the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again proved that the welfare and convenience of his family of crores of Indians is always his goal.”

Puri at Republic Summit underscored PM’s role in safeguarding India from ramifications of oil prices

Speaking at the Republic Summit 2024, Hardeep Singh Puri underscored the Modi government's role in safeguarding India from the ramifications of the oil price shock. He recounted the government's decisive actions during the Russia-Ukraine war-induced energy crisis, highlighting India's strategic decisions to stabilize crude oil prices globally. Puri attributed India's success in mitigating the crisis to prudent policy interventions and strategic import decisions, which earned recognition from international stakeholders for their positive impact on the global energy market.

However, Puri cautioned that the decision to reduce retail prices of petrol and diesel must be carefully considered by public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs), given the prevailing volatility in the global energy market and the financial health of these companies. He noted that OMCs continue to face challenges in terms of profitability on fuel sales, particularly with ongoing under-recoveries on diesel sales.

Modi Government's Excise Duty Policies on Petrol and Diesel: A Timeline

Since assuming office in 2014, the Modi government's excise duty policies on petrol and diesel have undergone significant fluctuations, with adjustments made in response to changes in global oil prices and fiscal imperatives. A retrospective analysis reveals a series of duty hikes and cuts aimed at balancing revenue generation with consumer affordability.

When the Modi government took office in 2014, the excise tax on petrol stood at Rs 9.48 per litre, while that on diesel was Rs 3.56 a litre, as reported by PTI. Over the subsequent years, the government adopted a dynamic approach to excise duty adjustments, with frequent revisions to align domestic fuel prices with global market trends.

Between November 2014 and January 2016, the government raised excise duty on petrol and diesel on nine occasions, citing the need to offset gains arising from plummeting global oil prices. This series of hikes amounted to an increase of Rs 11.77 per litre on petrol and Rs 13.47 per litre on diesel over a span of 15 months. Consequently, the government's excise collection more than doubled from Rs 99,000 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 2,42,000 crore in 2016-17.

In subsequent years, the government implemented selective cuts in excise duty to alleviate the burden on consumers. In October 2017, it reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 2 per litre, followed by a reduction of Rs 1.50 a year later. However, these reductions were offset by subsequent increases, including a Rs 2 per litre hike in July 2019 and a Rs 3 per litre hike each in March 2020.

The excise duty hikes of 2020, in particular, saw central taxes on petrol soar to their highest level of Rs 32.9 per litre and that on diesel to Rs 31.8 a litre. These adjustments were implemented against the backdrop of evolving fiscal priorities and global market dynamics, underscoring the government's efforts to balance revenue generation with consumer affordability.