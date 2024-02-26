Advertisement

Thiruvananthapuram: PFI affiliate Sadiq Pasha, out on bail, was arrested along with three others by Vattiyoorkavu police in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. According to sources, the four were found travelling in a Tamil Nadu vehicle sporting a police sticker. This particular act led to a response from authorities, as security in the area has been heightened as Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit the Kerala capital on Tuesday.

Vattiyoorkavu police are still verifying the identities of the three others involved, with military and central intelligence agencies involved in the investigation, reports added.

Advertisement

The car used by the PFI activists and his accomplices.

Pasha's arrest is linked to an NIA case registered in Tamil Nadu.