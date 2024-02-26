Updated February 26th, 2024 at 16:24 IST
PFI Member, Out on Bail, Arrested with 3 Others Amid Security Concerns Ahead of Modi's Kerala Visit
The four, including PFI's Sadiq Pasha, were found travelling in a Tamil Nadu vehicle sporting a police sticker, reports said.
Thiruvananthapuram: PFI affiliate Sadiq Pasha, out on bail, was arrested along with three others by Vattiyoorkavu police in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. According to sources, the four were found travelling in a Tamil Nadu vehicle sporting a police sticker. This particular act led to a response from authorities, as security in the area has been heightened as Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit the Kerala capital on Tuesday.
Vattiyoorkavu police are still verifying the identities of the three others involved, with military and central intelligence agencies involved in the investigation, reports added.
Pasha's arrest is linked to an NIA case registered in Tamil Nadu.
Published February 26th, 2024 at 16:24 IST
