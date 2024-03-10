×

Updated February 20th, 2023 at 13:21 IST

Philippines Navy Completes Training To Operate The Brahmos Navy Missile System

The deal for two batteries of the Brahmos missile system, costing 375 million US dollars was signed between the two nations.

Reported by: Eashaan Dhillon
Edited by: Eashaan Dhillon
Brahmos Missile India and Phillipines
Image: Facebook/Philippine Marine Corps | Image:self
  • 3 min read
A year after the Philippines Navy inked a deal for the Brahmos Supersonic missile system, India has trained 21 Philippines personnel on how to operate the systems. The training is being conducted at the Nagpur-based Brahmos aerospace private limited facility in Maharashtra. The training session began on January 23 and concluded on February 11.

The Indian Naval Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar awarding them interim missile badges and pins during a valedictory ceremony. With this, the Philippines Navy now inched closer towards fielding the Brahmos anti-ship missile system. This will be a unit within Coastal Defence Regiment tasked to operate the Brahmos system.

 

The Brahmos Missile Deal

The deal for two batteries of the Brahmos missile system, costing 375 million US dollars was signed between the two nations. The first of the two batteries will be delivered to the Philippines by the mid of this year. This will strengthen the missile and firepower of the Philippines Navy.  

The naval chief said that he hopes that the bond between both nations becomes stronger. The bonds of friendship that the team had forever will always be cherished. Admiral Hari Kumar said that the induction of the Brahmos Missile system into the Philippines Marine Corps will strengthen its maritime capability and will also contribute to providing maritime security in the region.

The Philippines becomes the first country to receive the Brahmos missile system developed through a joint venture between India and Russia. Manila had also signed a deal with New Delhi. This happened after China’s reportedly belligerent behaviour and strategic control and expansion in the South China Sea. 

The two countries realised the importance the Brahmos missile could play in the Indo-Pacific region for the safety of the busiest sea lanes in the globe, including the Malacca strait. The same missile system was into controversy last year when it was accidentally fired during a routine inspection into Pakistan from a base in Western India. Although it did not cause any serious damage.

Many countries including the Philippines had sought clarifications from the Indian Government on the issue. The system headed to the Philippines will have a range of 290 km with a speed of 2.8 Mach. Last year India successfully test-fired the extended-range sea-to-sea variant of the Brahmos supersonic cruise missile. Besides the Philippines, New Delhi is also in talks with Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and many nations who have shown interest in this powerful missile system to be inducted into their respective militaries.

Published February 20th, 2023 at 13:21 IST

