PIL in HC Seeking Removal of AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal from Delhi CM Post

New Delhi: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed before the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking the removal of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Chief Minister of Delhi, after his arrest in the liquor scam case on Thursday.

The PIL stated, "Arvind Kejriwal holds the post of Chief Minister of Government of NCT of Delhi... Consequently remove Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Chief Minister of Government of NCT of Delhi and pass such other or further orders as this Hon'ble Court may deem fit and proper in the facts and circumstances of the case."

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday produced Kejriwal in the Rouse Avenue court here and sought his 10-day custody in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

"My life is dedicated to the service of the nation whether I am inside or outside (jail)," Kejriwal told a media network while he was being produced in the court.

This was Kejriwal's first reaction after being arrested by the ED on Thursday night.

The Aam Aadmi Party has called his arrest a "political conspiracy" to stop him from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls.

The party called for a nationwide protest against the BJP in the aftermath of his arrest.

Several leaders of the party, including Delhi cabinet ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, its Lok Sabha candidate from East Delhi Kuldeep Kumar were detained during the protest at ITO

