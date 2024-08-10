Published 13:00 IST, August 10th 2024
PIL Seeks Disqualification of all 99 Cong MPs for Financial Guarantees Made in LS Poll Campaign
PIL filed in the Allahabad HC demands the disqualification of Congress MPs, alleging their "Ghar Ghar Guarantee Scheme" constitutes bribery under election laws.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PIL Seeks Disqualification of 99 Congress MPs Over 'Ghar Ghar Guarantee Scheme' | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:00 IST, August 10th 2024