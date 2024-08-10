sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • PIL Seeks Disqualification of all 99 Cong MPs for Financial Guarantees Made in LS Poll Campaign

Published 13:00 IST, August 10th 2024

PIL Seeks Disqualification of all 99 Cong MPs for Financial Guarantees Made in LS Poll Campaign

PIL filed in the Allahabad HC demands the disqualification of Congress MPs, alleging their "Ghar Ghar Guarantee Scheme" constitutes bribery under election laws.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rahul Gandhi
PIL Seeks Disqualification of 99 Congress MPs Over 'Ghar Ghar Guarantee Scheme' | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:00 IST, August 10th 2024