Advertisement

Wakad: Amidst rising concerns due to infrastructure instability, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) authorities took decisive actions and demolished the 3-storey tilted building when they realised it could collapse anytime.

Residents faced a daunting situation a night earlier when the three-story building tilted precariously, triggering fear and uncertainty.

Advertisement

Responding swiftly to the emerging crisis, emergency services including fire services in the area sprung into action with police to ensure the safety evacuations of residents.

The Thergaon fire station was alerted around 10:17 PM, highlighting the critical need for immediate response and intervention.

Advertisement

The Chief Fire Officer of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation earlier emphasised on the urgency of fortifying the building to avoid potential damages.

