Updated February 14th, 2024 at 15:01 IST

Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Body Demolishes 3-Storey Building in Wakad | VIDEO

Residents faced a daunting situation a night earlier when the three-story building tilted precariously, triggering fear and uncertainty.

Digital Desk
Wakad: Amidst rising concerns due to infrastructure instability, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) authorities took decisive actions and demolished the 3-storey tilted building when they realised it could collapse anytime.

Residents faced a daunting situation a night earlier when the three-story building tilted precariously, triggering fear and uncertainty.

Responding swiftly to the emerging crisis, emergency services including fire services in the area sprung into action with police to ensure the safety evacuations of residents.

The Thergaon fire station was alerted around 10:17 PM, highlighting the critical need for immediate response and intervention.

The Chief Fire Officer of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation earlier emphasised on the urgency of fortifying the building to avoid potential damages. 
 

Published February 14th, 2024 at 14:54 IST

