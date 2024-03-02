Advertisement

New Delhi: Another dog attack case has surfaced as a seven-year-old girl was attacked by a pitbull in Jagatpuri area of Delhi on Friday evening. This comes a day after a 10-year-old was mauled by a pitbull in Ghaziabad’s Shalimar Garden area, leaving her grievously injured.

According to sources, a woman called Jagatpuri police station and claimed that her daughter was bitten and dragged by a dog. She claimed the dog belonged to her neighbour.

The attack has left the victim with various scars on her body. The mother of the girl told the cops that the incident took place at 6am. The girl was then taken to a local doctor where she received treatment. The dog owner has been identified as Shivanand Bhaskar. A case has been registered against the dog owner on the basis of the complaint of the victim's mother.

There has been a rise in dig bites cases across the country. Earlier in October 17, 2022, the Ghaziabad civic body had implemented a ban on three breeds of pet dogs. The prohibited breeds are Pitbulls, Rottweilers, and Dogo Argentinos.

