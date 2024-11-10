Published 01:24 IST, November 11th 2024
Pizza Horror: Live Worms Found in Food Ordered Online in Bhopal | VIDEO
A man from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal was left shocked and disgusted after finding live worms in a pizza he had ordered online.
Live worms found in pizza ordered online in Bhopal | Image: x/ screen grab
