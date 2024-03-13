Bachelors in Noida's Supreme Tower Society in sector 99 will now have to seek permission from the AOA board if they intend to host unmarried guests at night. | Image: Pexels

Advertisement

Noida: In new rules laid down by the Apartment Owners Association (AOA) of Noida's Supreme Tower Society in sector 99, bachelor tenants will now have to seek permission from the AOA board if they intend to host unmarried guests at their respective houses during night. After the circular that was issued in the public domain as the general rules for all to follow, tenants of the society have started protesting this move.

The circular, which has already gone viral on social media, also states that 'the guests may stay overnight at the residence of bachelor tenants if prior permission for a limited time is obtained from the AOA board'.

Advertisement

The circular also mentioned new policies regarding the safety and cleanliness made by the board for the residents. Ban on smoking of cigarettes in the common area is among the other policies mentioned in the circular issued by the AOA board. The speed limit of vehicles in the society was also set at 10 kilometers per hour. For pet owners, a specific rule has been laid out asking them to keep the society premises clean and tidy.

The AOA has said that suggestions were sought from people in this regard till March 11, and in case of any objection(s), the policy will be put on hold until all the objections have been heard.

Advertisement

A similar ban was lifted earlier after protests rocked the Emerald Court society in Noida. In December 2022, the AOA of Emerald Court society had imposed a ban on renting flats to bachelors. The move saw bachelors and others who were already staying on rental basis in the society – protesting the association's decision, following which the AOA withdrew its directive. Later, the AOA stated that bachelors could stay on rent in the society only after police verification.