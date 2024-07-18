sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:54 IST, July 18th 2024

Playful Banter Turns Deadly: Woman Falls from Thane Building, Dies

The woman and her colleague were having fun when they both accidentally slipped from the third -floor office. The woman died but the man survived with injuries.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Woman dies after falling from third floor of a building here while joking around with a male colleague.
Woman dies after falling from third floor of a building here while joking around with a male colleague. | Image: PTI/representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

14:54 IST, July 18th 2024