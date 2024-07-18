Published 14:54 IST, July 18th 2024
Playful Banter Turns Deadly: Woman Falls from Thane Building, Dies
The woman and her colleague were having fun when they both accidentally slipped from the third -floor office. The woman died but the man survived with injuries.
- India News
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Woman dies after falling from third floor of a building here while joking around with a male colleague. | Image: PTI/representative
14:54 IST, July 18th 2024