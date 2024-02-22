English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 26th, 2021 at 20:52 IST

Pleasant day in Delhi, light rains likely on Monday

It was a pleasant day in the national capital on Sunday as the maximum temperature settled at 33.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

It was a pleasant day in the national capital on Sunday as the maximum temperature settled at 33.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the seasons average, in the morning. The relative humidity was 70 per cent, it said.

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to settle around 34 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD said.

The IMD has issued an "green" alert for Monday.

The IMD uses four colour codes -- "green" means all is well, "yellow" indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruptions in the day-to-day activities.

An "orange" alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. "Red" is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and pose significant risk to life.

The air quality index was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 74 at 7.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. 

Advertisement

Published September 26th, 2021 at 20:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

2 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

13 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

13 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

13 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

13 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

13 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

18 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

18 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

20 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

20 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

20 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

20 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Business activity surges to highest level in seven months in February

    Economy News10 minutes ago

  2. Al Hilal vs Sepahan Live Streaming: Know all details here

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. Darul Uloom Deoband Issues Fatwa on 'Ghazwa-e-Hind'

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. Himachal Girl's New Masala Ice Recipe Wins Internet

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. WATCH | Tendulkar shows off cricketing greatness on streets of Kashmir

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo