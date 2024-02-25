Advertisement

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a pleasant, cloudy and windy morning on Thursday even as the city recorded its highest minimum temperature of the month so far at 25.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, the weather office said.

Officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted gusty winds with cloudy skies and light rain in Delhi during the day.

"There will be generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle in Delhi on Thursday. Gusty winds with a speed of 30 to 40 kmph will sweep across the region. The weather will remain pleasant throughout the day as the maximum temperature is likely to drop on Thursday," an IMD official said.

The weather office predicted that the maximum temperature will hover around 38 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday had settled at 41.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the seasons average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 34 per cent, weather office said. PTI AKM IJT