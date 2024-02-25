English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 21st, 2022 at 10:09 IST

Pleasant morning in Delhi; minimum temperature 25.8 deg C

Pleasant morning in Delhi; minimum temperature 25.8 deg C

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a pleasant, cloudy and windy morning on Thursday even as the city recorded its highest minimum temperature of the month so far at 25.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, the weather office said.

Officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted gusty winds with cloudy skies and light rain in Delhi during the day.

Advertisement

"There will be generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle in Delhi on Thursday. Gusty winds with a speed of 30 to 40 kmph will sweep across the region. The weather will remain pleasant throughout the day as the maximum temperature is likely to drop on Thursday," an IMD official said.

The weather office predicted that the maximum temperature will hover around 38 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

The maximum temperature on Wednesday had settled at 41.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the seasons average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 34 per cent, weather office said. PTI AKM IJT

Advertisement

Published April 21st, 2022 at 10:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

14 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

15 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

15 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

15 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

15 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

15 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

15 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

17 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

21 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

21 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

21 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

21 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

21 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

21 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Who Was Fazil Khan, Indian Journalist Who Died in Harlem Apartment Fire?

    World10 minutes ago

  2. Luis Enrique unveils impact of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid reports

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: 6-Member Fact-Finding Team Enroute Sandeshkhali Arrested

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. Madhuri Owns Monochrome In Shimmery White Saree

    Web Stories11 minutes ago

  5. Steel exports surge to 18-month high in January: Report

    Business News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo