Published 13:42 IST, July 22nd 2024

PLI Scheme for Auto Attracts Over Rs 67,600 cr Investment Proposals: Economic Survey 2024

The production linked incentive scheme (PLI) for automobile and auto components has so far attracted a proposed investment of Rs 67,690 crore.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PLI Scheme for Auto Attracts Over Rs 67,600 cr Investment Proposals: Economic Survey 2024 | Image: Freepik
  • 2 min read
13:42 IST, July 22nd 2024