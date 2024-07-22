Published 13:42 IST, July 22nd 2024
PLI Scheme for Auto Attracts Over Rs 67,600 cr Investment Proposals: Economic Survey 2024
The production linked incentive scheme (PLI) for automobile and auto components has so far attracted a proposed investment of Rs 67,690 crore.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PLI Scheme for Auto Attracts Over Rs 67,600 cr Investment Proposals: Economic Survey 2024 | Image: Freepik
